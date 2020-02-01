UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Has Nothing To Sale But Poultry Items: PPP Women Lawmakers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:29 PM

PPP member National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah and Senator Rubina Khalid on Saturday said the PTI government has nothing to sale but poultry items

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) PPP member National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah and Senator Rubina Khalid on Saturday said the PTI government has nothing to sale but poultry items.The women lawmakers said the PTI government is insistent to destroy national institutions, adding that it has already made powerful institution controversial.They blamed the PTI government for making judiciary and military two powerful institutions of the country controversial.The women lawmakers further said the ruling government has deprived of over 800,000 people from financial assistance in order to bad-name BISP.

In reality, it has to announce another public welfare program for PTI promotion, adding that the Kafalat Program card is similar to the PTI flag color.

The lawmakers said instead of reducing foreign loans through limiting extra expenses, 40 per cent increase in foreign loans has been increased.

They said PPP was being punished for its 18th amendment.They claimed that the PTI government has no plan to control drug trafficking and demand reduction and rape incident, adding that the youth of this country is main victim of drug abuse.They said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is restricted to eggs and chicken.The women lawmakers were talking to media persons in Islamabad on Saturday.

