UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Has Presented People-friendly Budget: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

PTI govt has presented people-friendly budget: MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has presented a people-friendly and balanced budget and the middle and lower classes of society have been benefited in the budget.

These views were expressed by Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Umar Aftab Dhilon while giving his reaction on the budget 2021-22 on Friday.

He said that salaried classes had also been provided relief by increasing salaries of the Federal government employees by 10 per cent.

He said that though the Pakistani economy had been under pressure for several years, especially after corona pandemic, the government had provided a reasonable relief to the lower classes.

Citing the steps suggested in the budget for the lower classes, he said that interest-free loans would be given to common citizens and farmers, adding that these steps would be helpful in increasing local production and agriculture.

He said that reduction in several taxes would also decrease burden on common people as prices of commodities would be reduced.

Umar said that the PTI government had also suggested a huge budget for the health sector and more projects would be introduced for people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that reduction in taxes on small cars would also encourage lower class to easily buy cars, which would also encourage the car manufacturing companies to launch new economical vehicles, adding that the sector would bring more investment in the country.

He said that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and it was also custodian of the rights of the poor people.

He said that now economy of the country was progressing and hoped that in few years, the country would gain more momentum in economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Budget Agriculture Vehicles Car Buy Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

52 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

1 hour ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

1 hour ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.