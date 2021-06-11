PTI govt has presented people-friendly budget: MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has presented a people-friendly and balanced budget and the middle and lower classes of society have been benefited in the budget.

These views were expressed by Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Umar Aftab Dhilon while giving his reaction on the budget 2021-22 on Friday.

He said that salaried classes had also been provided relief by increasing salaries of the Federal government employees by 10 per cent.

He said that though the Pakistani economy had been under pressure for several years, especially after corona pandemic, the government had provided a reasonable relief to the lower classes.

Citing the steps suggested in the budget for the lower classes, he said that interest-free loans would be given to common citizens and farmers, adding that these steps would be helpful in increasing local production and agriculture.

He said that reduction in several taxes would also decrease burden on common people as prices of commodities would be reduced.

Umar said that the PTI government had also suggested a huge budget for the health sector and more projects would be introduced for people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that reduction in taxes on small cars would also encourage lower class to easily buy cars, which would also encourage the car manufacturing companies to launch new economical vehicles, adding that the sector would bring more investment in the country.

He said that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and it was also custodian of the rights of the poor people.

He said that now economy of the country was progressing and hoped that in few years, the country would gain more momentum in economy.