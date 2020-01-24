PTI govt has put economy on right track: Special Sports Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Malik Umar Farooq

Special Sports Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Malik Umar Farooq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken bold decisions to put the country's economy on right track

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : Special sports Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Malik Umar Farooq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken bold decisions to put the country's economy on right track.

He was addressing a seminar title 'Economic Roadmap & Pakistan', held by the industrialists. The adviser said that Faisalabad district was backbone of the country's economy, adding that if the industry would expand, the economy would strengthen.

He said that the incumbent government had revived the economy which was buried under foreign debts.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fighting a strong mafia which did not want to see the country develop.

He said it would be for the first experience of constructing homes through Prefab technology, he said adding that a Chinese company would construct 20,000 homes through this technology in next two to three years. He said that 5 per cent technical staff would be of from China while remaining 95pc manpower would be local in the project. Over 300,000 people will get employment in the project, he added.