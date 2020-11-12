PTI govt has taken revolutionary steps for the development of education sector

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas Thursday said incumbent government has taken revolutionary steps for the development of education sector including building classrooms, computer and science lab along with hundreds of libraries in different schools across Punjab.

While addressing a press conference here, Murad Raas said that besides construction of two thousand classrooms , one thousand computer labs , one thousand science labs and four hundred libraries in different schools they were going out of the way to solve the genuine problems of the teachers .

He was accompanied by Chiarman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari PTI Spokesman Qazi Ahmad Akbar , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan and District Monitoring Officer Raja Muhammad Saleem .

Provincial Minister said that this govt established Insaf Evening Schools where more than 22 thousand students are studying while in Lahore new schools have been opened in rented buildings and this policy will be extended to other districts including Attock and schools will be opened in rented buildings where needed.

He said, 70 thousand books will be distributed among students under ECE(Early Childhood Education )program adding he said that efforts were being made to facilitate teachers and their genuine problems are being solved on merit to provide them with comfortable environment so they can teach with full dedication and peace of mind.

Specially those female teachers who are performing duties in male schools will be shifted to female schools, he added.

Murad Raas said those girls and boys Primary schools which were merged by the previous govt and convereted into model schools will be de-notified with in next few weeks.

He said one syllabus policy will be implemented from next academic year adding he said that we introduced e-transfer policy for the teachers through which we have stopped corruption of Rs 2.5 billion on annual basis .

The minister said that teacher licensing system will soon be introduced while amendments are being made in private schools act to stop the monopoly of private schools.

Murad Raas said that he himself was visiting different schools across the Punjab to know the ground realities and solve the actual problems . He lauded the efforts of DC Attock and CEO Education for education sector in the district and hoped that they will keep continue this hard work in the coming days.

The minister visited different schools and expressed his satisfaction over the standard of education, cleanliness of the schools and implementation of Corona SOPs. The minister also held meeting with MNAs and MPAs of the district and Education officers and discussed the education related issues .