PTI Govt Heading In Right Direction, Will Achieve Set Goals In 2020: PTI Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heading in right direction and hoped that set goals would be achieved in 2020

The PTI senior leaders while talking to private news channel said the day was not far when goals would be achieved and by the grace of Almighty Allah the country would regain its lost position under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Seema Zia said the upcoming 2020 would surely mark a new beginning in the history of Pakistan and have decisively turned a page and have significantly overcome the challenges of economy.

The dilapidated economic situation that has gripped everyone in Sindh is only due to bad governance and ineligibility of Pakistan People's Party-led (PPP) Sindh government, she added.

She said no stone would be left unturned to provide better future to our nation as per commitment of PTI government, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would not compromise on accountability, corruption, performance of ministers.

She said under the dynamic leadership of prime minister corruption, poverty, unemployment and ignorance would be eliminated from the country.

Dr. Seema said PTI government has achieved important development targets during a short span and build the trust for Pakistan internationally.

She regretted corruption has hollowed the country's economy and its elimination is the basic component of the manifesto of PTI government.

"We hoped year 2020 will be year of relief for the public as Imran Khan's government is striving hard to bring further stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives", she added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema said, they strongly believe that Pakistan is finally heading towards achieving not too distant goal of a peaceful land and a developed and more prosperous state under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said apart from development projects his government was also working hard to turn around the national economy.

He said when he took over country it was about to be declared a failed state by previous corrupt governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz with its economy on the verge of collapse however, in a short span of time the entire situation has changed.

The world today has a very positive opinion and was looking forward to see it emerge as a booming economy, he added.

He said PTI never lied to the nation and never ever made any false promise and people of the country were now would witness that all promises made with nation were being fulfilled.

