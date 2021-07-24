PTI govt highlighting Kashmir cause at international level: Kanwal Shuazab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shauzab Saturday said, the incumbent government was effectively highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level and committed to address basic issues faced by Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI led government had efficaciously highlighted Kashmir cause at international fora by adopting an aggressive strategy and defeated the negative propaganda of Indian mainstream media.

She said, in the past the use of derogatory language against each other was modus operandi of the opposition.

She said, the immature leadership of opposition had promoted the negative narrative of Modi's fascist regime, despite focusing on the basic issues of AJK.

She said, the people of Kashmir were not expecting such statements by the opposition, which were clearly exposing their ambiguous policy on Kashmir cause, adding said the opposition was merely shedding crocodile's tears about the miseries of Kashmiri People of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Kanwal said, the Kashmiri people had rejected the hollow slogans of opposition because former regimes had badly failed to deliver.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf have introduced progressive politics and it would get maximum seats to form government first time in AJK, she added.

Kanwal categorically rejected the pre-polls rigging allegations of opposition.