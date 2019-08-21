UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Highlighting Kashmir Cause Effectively: Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said it was the failure of previous governments that the Kashmir issue was not properly raised at international forum while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government highlighting Kashmir issue at every available appropriate forum.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan was supporting the Kahmir cause morally, politically and diplomatically adding that President Donald Trump had said that 'situation of Kashmir is very tough'.

She informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the United Nation General Assembly session on Seprtember 27 where he apprised the world communities about the brutalities by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

India was committing human rights violation last 70 years while it was a big achievement of PTI government that Daily Mail, Telegraph, CNN, BBC, Washington Post accepted the Indian genocide in IOK, she added.

On this occasion, she regretted that opposition leadership wanted facilities in jails instead of collectively highlighting the issue of Kashmir.

