PTI Govt Holds Ability To Pass Legislation On COAS Extension: MNA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

PTI govt holds ability to pass legislation on COAS extension: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that incumbent government had attained discretionary powers to pass the legislation regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

We could pass the bill with simple majority but the legislation should be held with the consensus of all the political parties, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

The legal team of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would review the matter of extension in the larger interest of the country, she stated.

If the Opposition parties tried to create hurdles then we have the ability to get pass the bill with simple majority, Kanwal Shauzab added.

In reply to a question, she said that we had received the detail judgment regarding the extension and the legal expert from "Law and Justice" department would review the matter in light of the verdict.

About Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), tragic incident, she said, "Rule of law should be applied against the responsible elements without discrimination."To another question regarding Hassaan Niazi, she said any person found involved in violation of country's law, he must have an equal treatment.

