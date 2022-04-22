UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Ignored CPEC Project: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 04:59 PM

PTI govt ignored CPEC project: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) failed to complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the dates agreed between the Chinese side and PML-N government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) failed to complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the dates agreed between the Chinese side and PML-N government.

Addressing media persons here, he said that the PML-N government had set the target for completion of all the nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) identified under CPEC, by 2025.

However, he added that so far the PTI government could start work on only four out of nine SEZs that too had not been completed yet while work on the remaining five SEZs had not initiated yet.

He said according to the five years' plan (2020-25), the government was to focus only industrial development under CPEC and it was expected that during that period some $40 billion foreign investment would be poured in to the country's SEZs.

"Imran Khan's government has put irreversible loss to CPEC that is the project of national interest," he said adding that the coalition government was committed to revive the mega project.

Ahsan Iqbal said the previous government of PTI had played havoc with the country's economy as the country's debt and the inflation reached to record high levels.

Every family's domestic budget, he said had disturbed during that period.

He said despite the fact that Imran Khan was the most powerful Prime Minister, he could not manage the country on every front special in economy and foreign diplomacy.

"All institutions were supporting him, he had government in three provinces but despite that he failed to deliver," Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said before the PTI government, the country owed Rs 25000 billion worth of loans, but during three years and nine months' tenure of the PTI, the country was indebted with additional Rs 20,000 billion loans.

He highlighted that the development budget of the country had been cut to half from Rs 1000 billion to only Rs 500 billion.

During that period the important projects of national level such as education and health were ignored in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) but only small projects with less importance were promoted during that tenure.

He said the ML-1 railway project under CPEC could also not be initiated in four years which was a game changer project in Pakistan railway.

The minister said in 2018, Pakistan did not import sugar, cotton, and wheat but rather the country was used to produce these commodities in sufficient amount to meet the domestic needs. But he said now the country is importing all these commodities. "This year, we have wheat shortage of two million tons which would be imported to meet the domestic needs," he added.

He asked Imran Khan to show a sense of responsibility and if wants early elections, then he would have to sit in the National Assembly's electoral reforms committee to ensure that the process should be completed in time and also to ensure that the next elections should be held free, fair and transparent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Import Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Budget CPEC 2018 Cotton Family Media All From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness am ..

World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness among masses to save earth the ..

1 minute ago
 Jailed Turkish activist's marathon trial nears ver ..

Jailed Turkish activist's marathon trial nears verdict

1 minute ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

1 minute ago
 China sees historic achievements in youth developm ..

China sees historic achievements in youth development

8 minutes ago
 Car lifter among 09 outlaws arrested

Car lifter among 09 outlaws arrested

8 minutes ago
 Imran hiding face from people after Lahore flopped ..

Imran hiding face from people after Lahore flopped show: MPA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.