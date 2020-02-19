PTI govt improving healthcare system across country: Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for information, Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said the government was focusing to improve Primary healthcare system across the country for provision of better health facilities to every citizen.

Addressing a public gathering in Shakrial, the minister said during the last one and a half years, 4.9 million health cards had been distributed among the poor and destitute people.

He said families who could not afford medical expenses would be benefitted with the health cards in private and government hospitals as the government would bear up to Rs 725,000 per family expenditures.

He termed that health card system of previous government was a piece of scarp, adding that previous government did nothing for the welfare of masses and remained busy for making minting money.

He said the government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

He said the national economy was improving with each passing day as the initiatives taken by the prime minister on war footing basis were bearing fruit.

He said that opposition parties were trying to create conspiracies against the led government but they always failed in their numerous designs.

The sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom would come to end and get their right to self-determination, he added.

He said Pakistani nation, military and political leadership are on the same page and determined to support Kashmir cause at all costs.