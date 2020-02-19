UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Improving Healthcare System Across Country: Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

PTI govt improving healthcare system across country: Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for information, Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said the government was focusing to improve primary healthcare system across the country for provision of better health facilities to every citizen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for information, Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said the government was focusing to improve Primary healthcare system across the country for provision of better health facilities to every citizen.

Addressing a public gathering in Shakrial, the minister said during the last one and a half years, 4.9 million health cards had been distributed among the poor and destitute people.

He said families who could not afford medical expenses would be benefitted with the health cards in private and government hospitals as the government would bear up to Rs 725,000 per family expenditures.

He termed that health card system of previous government was a piece of scarp, adding that previous government did nothing for the welfare of masses and remained busy for making minting money.

He said the government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

He said the national economy was improving with each passing day as the initiatives taken by the prime minister on war footing basis were bearing fruit.

He said that opposition parties were trying to create conspiracies against the led government but they always failed in their numerous designs.

The sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom would come to end and get their right to self-determination, he added.

He said Pakistani nation, military and political leadership are on the same page and determined to support Kashmir cause at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Punjab Same Money Family All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Jail administration committed to provide facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

Sibi Mela: 500 artists to exhibit colorful cultura ..

2 minutes ago

China threatens Czech businesses over Taiwan trip

2 minutes ago

EU says second round of Brexit talks will be even ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

7 minutes ago

Encroachment on KCR land to be removed within 30 d ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.