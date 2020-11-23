UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Inaugurating Public Welfare Projects Every Other Day: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PTI govt inaugurating public welfare projects every other day: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is inaugurating public welfare projects every other day while opposition was completely apathetic about public issues.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. The CM regretted the Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was busy in a spate of conspiracies to obstruct the development process. In fact, these elements have become unnerved due to the country's journey towards the right direction, he added.

The Chief Minister stressed the people were well aware of the fact that these parties played havoc with the economy during their tenures.

He stated that on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan rectified the past transgressions and the country was moving towards the right direction because of the hard work, commitment and devotion of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarization would be against the national interest.

He said that it was regrettable that the opposition was only interested in achieving its personal agenda by promoting anarchy in the country. On the other side, the people want the country to move forward, he stressed.

He said that it was sanguine that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the best national interest and the opposition should realize that the era of loot and plunder would not return. The country would achieve its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Best Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

20 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.