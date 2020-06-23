PTI govt increased South Punjab share to 36 % in budget: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased funds for South Punjab to 36 percent of the annual budget 2020-21 and these would be used for the development and prosperity of the region.

Winding up the budget discussion during the Punjab Assembly session at a local hotel, he said the previous government of PML-N never earmarked more than 16 percent of the budget for South Punjab and these funds were hardly used for the deprived part of Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour seven minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari chaired the session.

The minister said the 36 percent funds allocated for the South by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be utilized only for the area these funds were meant for. He said the PTI-led government had set aside 1500 million rupees for the minorities in the province.

The Provincial Minister for Industries told the House that the PML-N government inaugurated big projects and about 5550 schemes during its previous tenure as they knew PML-N would not be voted into power again.

"The PTI-led government released funds for the incomplete 5550 schemes and complete all those without discrimination", he said, adding that it was exemplary act of the government that it did not abandon the schemes started by the previous regime.

He said the government earmarked 4 billion rupees to fight locust swarms while 25 billion rupees had been fixed for loans to the small businesses.

Mian Aslam Iqbal lambasted the previous PML-N government for poor economic policies, adding that the current economic situation of the province was caused by extravagant spendings by PML-N. He said 720 million rupees were spent on the security of personal residences of the past rulers where 2900 police officials were deputed.

The Minister said had the opposition members read the budget documents mindfully, they could easily solve the difference in their budget calculations.

On the last day of the four days fixed for budget debate, members from across the aisle took part in the discussion while the treasury benches hailed the budget as a pro-people, business-friendly document and the opposition criticized it.

Before the budget debate started in the House today, the treasury and opposition, speaking on point of order, the members drew attention of the House towards sacrilegious remarks about Hazrat Fatima-tuz-Zahra (RA) by Moulvi Asif Jalali.

The members said the malignant remarks of the wretched moulvi Asif Jalali had hurt the religious feelings of Muslims across the globe, demanding the government should take strict action against the hell-bound moulvi and get 'Fatwa' (Islamic decree) from Ulema and Mashaikh.

Responding to the Point of Order Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat said the government had started criminal proceedings against the maligned moulvi, adding that the witnesses would get recorded their statements tomorrow.

The Minister said the District Intelligence Committee was already working on the blasphemous remarks while the accused name had been included in the Fourth schedule so that his activities could be monitored in future.

He said the members had reflected the sentiments of the whole nation and Muslims across the world in their remarks in the House, adding that the matter had also been taken up by the law and order committee of the cabinet and the criminal moulvi would not be spared.

PTI MPA Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said that all political parties should unite to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the province, adding that the government had presented a people-friendly budget despite all odds.

Opposition MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan criticized the budget, adding that the government had not cared for the poor strata of society in the budget document. Opposition members Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Hina Parvez Butt, Rana Munawar Ghaus and Ayesha Nawaz took part in discussion and presented many useful suggestions to improve upon next year's budget.

On Opposition MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt's objectionable remarks during her budget discussion, the treasury benches showed strong reaction and the house resonated with slogans of 'chor, chor' (thieves, thieves) which were aimed at PML-N leadership. The chair had to intervene to restore order in the House.

Traditionally, Provincial Finance Minister concluded the budget debate in the House but, breaking with the past practice, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal delivered the closing speech to bring the day's agenda to a close.

Later, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the session to meet again on June 24 Wednesday (tomorrow) at 2 p.m. The House will take up Demands for Grants on June 24 and 25 (Wednesday and Thursday).