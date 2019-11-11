PTI govt initiated reforms to ensure inexpensive, speedy justice : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has initiated the process to bring judicial reforms to ensure inexpensive and timely justice to the litigants. Talking to media here, she said that Prime Minister has constituted a special committee headed by Law Minister to address the issues related to District Courts of the Federal capital. The committee, she said, would prepare a comprehensive report and present its recommendations to improve the performance of the district courts and the government would take immediate steps for its implementation.

She said that she had visited the Islamabad District Courts on the directives of Islamabad High Court's Chief Justice and narrated the plight of District Courts and Islamabad District Courts Bar Association to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

To a question, she said that the process was being followed to remove the name of Mian Nawaz Sharif from Exit Control List (ECL). She said that the name of a person is included on the directives of the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the same process has to be followed for its removal. She said that with the application, medical reports of a government hospital should be attached as reports of private hospitals are not acceptable.

About Asif Zardari, she said that if he was sick his family should file an application in the court as they cannot be given any relief on the media reports.