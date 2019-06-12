UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Initiated Unprecedented Accountability Process: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:47 AM

PTI govt initiated unprecedented accountability process: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated an unprecedented accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated an unprecedented accountability process in the country.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, the minister said Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had been arrested on the orders of an independent judiciary.

He said there was no political victimization as the PTI had nothing to do with their cases. The two parties leadership had registered the cases against each other during their governments, he added.

Fawad said the present government has provided an enabling environment to the state institutions to arrest the corrupt elements. Both Asif Zardari and Hamza Shehbaz should have been arrested earlier as they were involved in corruption, he added.

He said majority of the suspected transactions were made in 31 out of around 5,000 fake accounts verified by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The looted public money, he said, was shifted to the United Arab Emirates, the United States and France.

Similarly, Hamza Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had laundered money to the United Kingdom and other countries, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Parliament France United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates Pakistan Peoples Party Money Federal Investigation Agency Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.