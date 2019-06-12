PTI govt initiated unprecedented accountability process: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated an unprecedented accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated an unprecedented accountability process in the country.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, the minister said Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had been arrested on the orders of an independent judiciary.

He said there was no political victimization as the PTI had nothing to do with their cases. The two parties leadership had registered the cases against each other during their governments, he added.

Fawad said the present government has provided an enabling environment to the state institutions to arrest the corrupt elements. Both Asif Zardari and Hamza Shehbaz should have been arrested earlier as they were involved in corruption, he added.

He said majority of the suspected transactions were made in 31 out of around 5,000 fake accounts verified by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The looted public money, he said, was shifted to the United Arab Emirates, the United States and France.

Similarly, Hamza Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had laundered money to the United Kingdom and other countries, he added.