PTI Govt Initiates Different Uplift Projects Across KP: Minister For Environment, Forest And Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishtiaq Urmurh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishtiaq Urmurh here Thursday said that present government has initiated different uplift programmes in the province to provide maximum relief among masses and development of rural areas.

Talking to different delegation at his office and party workers at his office, he said that for the first time government has taken uplift measures in the sectors of education, health, tourism and environment besides construction of roads.

Provincial minister said that PTI has not only closed the ways of corruptions but also introduced transparent system on merit basis to timely complete welfare oriented projects. He stressed party workers to work hard for serving the masses besides cooperate with people for resolving their problems.

He said that expansion and renovation work on Urmurh Road would soon be started which would overcome the problem of smooth flow of traffic and people would be facilitated with best transportation on the route.

