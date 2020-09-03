PTI govt initiating cheap energy generation projects: Omar Ayub

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was initiating projects for generating electricity through cheap resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was initiating projects for generating electricity through cheap resources.

He was addressing a ceremony at the CM Office here on occasion of signing an agreement among the Punjab Power Development board (PPDB) of Energy Department, Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) and Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company for setting up a 100-megawatt solar project in Chaubara area of Layyah district at an investment of Rs 10 billion.

The MD PPDB, CEO AEDB and CEO of Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company signed the letter of support. This project would generate electricity at a minimum tariff of 3.7 cents.

Omar Ayub Khan said that solar project agreement was signed with minimum tariff for which CM Usman Buzdar and his team deserved accolades.

He said net metering would be brought to single-phase as transmission lines had been improved which would have the capability to supply 24,000-megawatt electricity.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the energy needs of Punjab were higher than other provinces due to the size of its population and developing economy, adding that the provincial government was committed to fulfill energy needs from its own resources.

Around 70 per cent of total electricity was used in Punjab whereas it was generating 82 per cent revenue of the national income generated from the electricity sector, he added.

The PTI government was working for cheap electricity generation as the past government set up expensive energy projects which burdened the masses, he added.

He announced that government offices would be converted to solar energy in phases, adding that conversion of 950 Basic Health Units to solar energy was in progress.

The Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency was providing technical advice to government institutions and energy conservation building codes had also been compiled which would help in saving money, he added.

He said that proposal was being reviewed to transfer industrial estates, WASAs and orange line train like projects on alternate energy.

The government was facilitating the investors as ample investment opportunities were available in the energy sector, he said. A mechanism had been devised to ensure implementation of energy projects in the minimum time, he added.

The CM said through this project, 173 million units of electricity would be provided to the national grid which would fulfill the needs of around 17,000 families. Meanwhile, the waste-to-energy project was also being studied by the Punjab government, the CM concluded.

Provincial Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said that most expensive solar projects were set up in the past and public money was mercilessly wasted. 8,000 schools have been converted to solarenergy and the target of converting 15,000 schools to solar energy would be achieved.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, assembly members Ghazeen Abbasi, Sadia Sohail, advisor Dr Salman Shah and energy experts attended the meeting.