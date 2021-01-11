UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Initiatives Meant For Common Man: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI govt initiatives meant for common man: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday regretted that only the ruling elite used to enjoy the benefits of development in the past, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's initiatives like Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaaf Card and Shelter Homes for the benefit of the common man.

Addressing the party workers here, he said that the Punjab Rozgar programme was the mega initiative for providing soft loans for starting a small-scale business and needy could get loans of different categories, ranging from Rs 100,000 Rs 10 million.

Meanwhile, an increase in exports and economic stability are major macroeconomic achievements of the PTI, he said and added that the steady economic recovery and holistic industrialization have panicked the opposition and the PDM leadership is worried about its bleak political future.

Those avoiding to tender resignations have no capacity or potential to hold a long march and every conspiracy of the defeated elements will be foiled, he vowed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal asserted that those trying to disrupt the development process would not get anything, adding that the alliance of the hypocrite leaders had now succumbed to their hypocrisy. He advised the opposition to reconsider its negative attitude after repeated defeats as the conspirators have been fully exposed. The PTI has lodged a vigorous crusade against corruption and corrupt mafia would meet its logical end while the people would be the ultimate winners, concluded the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Business Punjab Long March Man Alliance From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

11 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

11 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

38 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

47 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

56 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.