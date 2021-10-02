PTI govt introduced culture of transparency in projects: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced the culture of transparency in development projects, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the nation for redress of their grievances.

He was talking to Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from different Constituencies who called on the Punjab chief minister and discussed overall political situation of the province and different public issues. They also gave recommendations and suggestions to the CM on various development affairs.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the achievements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his emergence as an international leader had disturbed the opposition.

The politics of corruption and embezzlement had now become part of the past, he added.

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that for the public service, he would visit every nook and cranny of the province. Projects of water supply and drainage would be completed in all major and small cities.

He said due importance had been given to the opinion of women assembly members in development projects as well.

Those who met the CM included Ghazanfar Abbas, Amir Inayat Shahani, Ali Akhtar, Adil Pervez, Umar Farooq, Shakeel Shahid, Waris Aziz, Malik Nadim Abbas, Sarfraz Hussein, Saleem Akhtar, Qasim Abbas Khan, Ali Raza Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Mian Alambardar Qureshi, Shahabuddin Khan, Firdous Rana and Abida Bibi.