UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Introduced Culture Of Transparency In Projects: CM

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

PTI govt introduced culture of transparency in projects: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced the culture of transparency in development projects, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the nation for redress of their grievances.

He was talking to Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from different Constituencies who called on the Punjab chief minister and discussed overall political situation of the province and different public issues. They also gave recommendations and suggestions to the CM on various development affairs.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the achievements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his emergence as an international leader had disturbed the opposition.

The politics of corruption and embezzlement had now become part of the past, he added.

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that for the public service, he would visit every nook and cranny of the province. Projects of water supply and drainage would be completed in all major and small cities.

He said due importance had been given to the opinion of women assembly members in development projects as well.

Those who met the CM included Ghazanfar Abbas, Amir Inayat Shahani, Ali Akhtar, Adil Pervez, Umar Farooq, Shakeel Shahid, Waris Aziz, Malik Nadim Abbas, Sarfraz Hussein, Saleem Akhtar, Qasim Abbas Khan, Ali Raza Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Mian Alambardar Qureshi, Shahabuddin Khan, Firdous Rana and Abida Bibi.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water Visit Shakeel Women All From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

2 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

2 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.