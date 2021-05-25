UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Introduced Matchless Policies For Uplift Of South Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

PTI govt introduced matchless policies for uplift of south Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ensuring matchless policies to end sense of deprivation among people of South Punjab.

While talking to local journalists, here on Tuesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PTI government gave very much importance to the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying regular visits of South Punjab which was proof of his (PM) attachment and importance of the region. PTI strongly believed in uplift of backward areas and bringing at power to developed regions. PTI is following same standard for accountability of all, said Dr Firdous.

She stated that the government was striving hard to address public issues.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed power, the country was very near to Bankruptcy. Under the vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan, the country's economy was improving continuously.

She also highlights success of Pakistan at international forums. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also informed that Bahawalpur Civil Secretariat would also be constructed very soon. Following instruction from Chief Minister Punjab, a digital section is being introduced at Directorate General of Public Relations. She hoped that it would surely help resolve problems of media.

She also hinted that government would announce second phase of Journalist colony in Multan. On this occasion, provincial secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi and senior journalists were also present.

