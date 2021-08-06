UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Introduces Reforms To Improve PFA's Operational Capacity: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the PTI government had introduced reforms while improving the operational capacity of Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

He was distributing documents of model food stalls among the needy persons at his office.

Upon the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had started a programme to dole out model food stalls to the needy to help them to earn an honourable livelihood.

He also distributed commendation certificates among the PFA officials and appreciated that the authority had emerged as a valuable institution to provide hygienic and adulteration-free food items to the citizens.

DG PFA Rafaqat Ali briefed the CM about the departmental performance.

The chief minister appreciated that PFA's R&D section had developed its food testing kit and the scope of medical screening of people attached with food businesses would be further extended to 10 different districts.

Similarly, milk testing labs were being established in Multan and Rawalpindi and legislation would also be made to make adulteration a non-bailable offence, he added.

Two latest food labs would be set up in south Punjab, the CM affirmed. The government had provided resources to the PFA to perform better and a special squad had been constituted to check food quality at motorways, he further said.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Food Secretary and others were also present.

