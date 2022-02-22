PTI govt introduces welfare schemes for low income group: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced various welfare schemes for people of low income group.

The health card and housing scheme had already been launched in the country to facilitate the poor people, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

The mortgage system had been introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. Commenting on no-confidence move being planned by Opposition, he said Opposition party leaders could gain nothing because they have gone towards close street. The Opposition benches had also lost confidence in launching drive against the government, he added.

In reply to a question about Asif Ali Zardari's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said Zardari had deceived Maryam Nawaz and this time, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader is trying to hoodwink Shehbaz Sharif.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), despite having less number in Senate, had succeeded in passing the bills. He said PPP and PML-N, were preparing for second and third position in next elections but PTI would win the 2023 elections with thumping majority. He said the PTI would form the government again for next five years. Commenting on Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he said the incumbent government would take action against spreading fake news through this Act.