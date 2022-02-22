UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Introduces Welfare Schemes For Low Income Group: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI govt introduces welfare schemes for low income group: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced various welfare schemes for people of low income group.

The health card and housing scheme had already been launched in the country to facilitate the poor people, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

The mortgage system had been introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. Commenting on no-confidence move being planned by Opposition, he said Opposition party leaders could gain nothing because they have gone towards close street. The Opposition benches had also lost confidence in launching drive against the government, he added.

In reply to a question about Asif Ali Zardari's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said Zardari had deceived Maryam Nawaz and this time, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader is trying to hoodwink Shehbaz Sharif.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), despite having less number in Senate, had succeeded in passing the bills. He said PPP and PML-N, were preparing for second and third position in next elections but PTI would win the 2023 elections with thumping majority. He said the PTI would form the government again for next five years. Commenting on Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he said the incumbent government would take action against spreading fake news through this Act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

2 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

2 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

2 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

2 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>