PTI govt introducing reforms to strengthen institutions: Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said PTI government intends to introduce Judicial, Police and electoral reforms, which is need of the hour, to ensure transparency in the democratic process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said PTI government intends to introduce Judicial, Police and electoral reforms, which is need of the hour, to ensure transparency in the democratic process.

Talking to a private news channel he said, previous regimes instead of introducing reforms in national institutions, promoted their party leadership and weaken the institutions.

He said courts and accountability institutions were working independently and all the cases against the opposition were filed in the past.

Shehryar said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership should shun 'political duplicity' and show courage to face the corruption cases.

He said that their children were enjoying luxurious life abroad.

Replying to a question he said, the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) would resolve the issue of election day rigging on a permanent basis.