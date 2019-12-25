PTI govt is doing everything in violation of Quaid’s principles: Maryam Aurengzeb

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb says that all opponents of the ruling PTI are being sent to jails but one thing is sure that Imran Khan will not be qualified by doing so.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Pakistan Muslim Leage-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that parliament is locked today and everything is being done in violation of Quaid-i-Azam’s principles.

“Pakistan was on the right track to development and prosperity during our time,” said Maryam Aurangzeb while talking to the reporters at a ceremony held in connection with birthday of PML-N founder and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She congratulated Christians over Christmas day, saying that the Christians played important role in development of the country.

She strongly criticized the PTI government for arresting PML- N leaders and creating troubles for the opposition parties.

“Rana Sana Ullah was arrested in fake case,” said Maryam Aurengzeb, adding that “ Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on fake allegations,”. On other hand, PTI was closing all inquiries and cases like the BRT, ptv attack and case and Malam Jabba.

“The opponents are being sent to jails but by doing this, Imran Khan will not an eligible person,” said Maryam Aurengzeb.

She said that the PML-N would continue to work for the development and prosperity of the country.

“First time when PML-N came into power it made Pakistan a nuclear power,” said Maryam, vowing that her party would continue to work for the country. “I just came to know that the bench constituted for hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s case has been dissolved but I hope that Maryam Nawaz will get justice,”. She further said that the country under leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will prosper. She also pointed out that 800,000 people were being deprived of their due share in Benazir Income Support Program.

“One thing is clear that NAB-Niazi nexus will not work for a long time,” said Maryam Aurengzed. The PML-N leader said that PTI should not show its hegemony as army chief’s extension is not its personal matter as it was referred to the parliament by the court. She lauded the role of Pakistan army and said that it was a shield against enemies of the country. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other PML-N leaders were also present there on the occasion.