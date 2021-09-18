PTI govt is focusing on institutional reforms: Speaker NA

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the PTI government has initiated a process reform the system for the first time in the history of the country to bring a real change in institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the PTI government has initiated a process reform the system for the first time in the history of the country to bring a real change in institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Union Council Shah Mansoor in district Swabi.

He said that when PTI came into power, the country was short of foreign exchange reserves.

He said that during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly, none of the anti-Islamic legislation would be passed from the parliament.

Asad Qaiser said that the government focuses maximum on the development of districts, which were ignored in past.

He said that only interest of Pakistan in Afghanistan is peace in the region and urged the world community to extend support to Afghan government for the progress and development of Afghanistan.