UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Is Focusing On Institutional Reforms: Speaker NA

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 09:32 PM

PTI govt is focusing on institutional reforms: Speaker NA

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the PTI government has initiated a process reform the system for the first time in the history of the country to bring a real change in institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the PTI government has initiated a process reform the system for the first time in the history of the country to bring a real change in institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Union Council Shah Mansoor in district Swabi.

He said that when PTI came into power, the country was short of foreign exchange reserves.

He said that during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly, none of the anti-Islamic legislation would be passed from the parliament.

Asad Qaiser said that the government focuses maximum on the development of districts, which were ignored in past.

He said that only interest of Pakistan in Afghanistan is peace in the region and urged the world community to extend support to Afghan government for the progress and development of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Exchange Parliament Progress Swabi From Government

Recent Stories

CS pays surprise visit to Panahgah

CS pays surprise visit to Panahgah

23 seconds ago
 Bagnaia takes San Marino MotoGP pole with record l ..

Bagnaia takes San Marino MotoGP pole with record lap

25 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condoles death of veteran journalis ..

Sheikh Rasheed condoles death of veteran journalist CR Shamsi

26 seconds ago
 Hafiz Ashrafi calls on Foreign Minister

Hafiz Ashrafi calls on Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

43 minutes ago
 District admin imposes smart lockdown in six local ..

District admin imposes smart lockdown in six localities to prevent local transmi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.