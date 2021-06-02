UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Is Hiding Mismanagement Of Economy, Claims Shehbaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:51 PM

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claims Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif says the government is busy throwing around selective data these days, pointing out that idea is to hide its mismanagement of economy & construct an alternate reality.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI government was sharing wrong data about national economy.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Govt is busy throwing around selective data these days.

Idea is to hide its mismanagement of economy & construct an alternate reality. Outside of the bubble, no one is ready to believe them. The claims are belied by experience of people who never saw such unprecedent hike before,”.

Inflation has made common peoples’ lives miserable as prices of the daily used edibles have touched the sky. Milk, Sugar, vegetable, chicken and other things have gone out of the purchasing power of the common citizens.

