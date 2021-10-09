UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Is Wasting Time And Money Of The People: Tarar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

The PML-N leader says that FIA has failed to produce any evidence against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI government is wasting the time and money of the people.

The FIA failed to present any evidence against his party president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case. Tarar said that the government needs to be made accountable over medicines, flour and sugar theft, he demanded.

His statement came after hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The FIA Director told the judge that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were not cooperating with them in investigation of the matter.

He said that they did not have even knowledge about the funds that were transferred to their personal accounts. He said that several banks accounts were opened on the Names of lower staff of Ramzan Sugar Mills. Shehbaz Sharif said that the statement of FIA officer hurt him, pointing out that his lawyer responded to all question of the investigating agency.

The court extended bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till October 30.

