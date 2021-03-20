UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Is Working For Betterment Of Deprived Sections Of Society: MNA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

PTI govt is working for betterment of deprived sections of society: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandala on Saturday said that his party government is working with full dedication for the betterment of deprived sections of society.

Talking to APP, he said that the PTI government has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefiting the people of backward areas.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government ensured equal distributions of funds across the country.

PTI MNA Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandala said that all issues would be resolved according to the commitment made with the people of the country.

He said that people of the South Punjab stand with the policies of the PTI government which .bring positive change in their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Afzal Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

34 minutes ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

51 minutes ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

49 minutes ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

49 minutes ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.