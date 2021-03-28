PTI Govt is working for betterment of deprived sections of society: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandala on Saturday said that his party government is working with full dedication for the betterment of deprived sections of society.

Talking to APP, he said that the PTI government has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefiting the people of backward areas. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government ensured equal distributions of funds across the country.

PTI MNA Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla said that all issues would be resolved according to the commitment made with the people of the country.

He said that people of the South Punjab stand with the policies of the PTI government which .bring positive change in their lives.