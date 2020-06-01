UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Keen To Address Deprivations Of The People Of Merger Districts: MNA Gul Zafar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Anwar Zeb Khan Monday laid down the foundation stone of the four-kilometer-long Chaugat-Bagndil road construction in Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur district here

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Anwar Zeb Khan Monday laid down the foundation stone of the four-kilometer-long Chaugat-Bagndil road construction in Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur district here.

Both the leaders Gul Zafar Khan and Anwar Zeb Khan graced the occasion as guests and laid down the foundation stone of the four-kilometer-long Chaugat-Bagndil road to be constructed at the cost Rs. 100 million.

Speaking on the occasion, both the PTI members said that the Federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to the development of the tribal districts and work on many development projects would begin in Bajaur this year.

The delegates said that the area is very backward and other facilities would be provided so that all the deprivations of the area would be eliminated. The inauguration of the road brought a wave of happiness to the residents of the area. Residents of the area extended special thanks to MNA Gul Zafar Khan and MPA Anwar Zeb Khan for taking interest in the solution of the problem being faced by the people of the areas.

MNA Gul Zafar Khan and MPA Anwar Khan assured the people that all their genuine demand would be taken as priority as wished by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

