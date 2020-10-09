(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was very keen to resolve industry's issues in order to achieve export and growth targets.

In a statement issued here, he said that timely implementation of the long-term textile policy would not only bring new investments in the country but would also enable the industry achieve the target of $30 billion exports in the next five years.

He maintained that the APTMA leadership had been making efforts for securing export led growth textile policy. A team led by former Chairman APTMA Ahsan Bashir had submitted a visionary draft of five years textile policy to the prime minister which had addressed the shortcomings in the previous policies, he added.

He also urged the authorities concerned for an early announcement of the policy so that the industry could avail its benefits through its true implementation.

The Chairman APTMA said that it was a challenging time both for the government and the industry due to global pandemic of COVID-19 which plunged global economy to the worst recession. This pandemic was fraught with risks of loss of massive export orders in the wake of closure of markets. However, the local industry strived hard for its survival in this testing time. It all resulted in regaining of the lost market at a fast pace, he added.