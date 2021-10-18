UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Keeps Lowest Tax Rates On Petroleum Products: Muzammil Aslam

Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

PTI govt keeps lowest tax rates on petroleum products: Muzammil Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has kept lowest tax rates on petroleum products to extend maximum relief to masses as compared to previous governments.

Talking to a private news channel he said the inflation has increased globally due to Covid-19 pandemic which has directly effected all commodities and essential food items.

He criticized previous governments for not giving relief to masses through possible reduction in taxes on petroleum products and the the present government now has decreased petroleum levy to give maximum relief to poor people.

To a question, he said the process of releasing wheat has been started from Sindh while the prices of flour has decreased apparently.

The government was trying its maximum level to provide relief to masses on food items so that effect of inflation of poor could be minimized, he added.

