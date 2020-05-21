UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Launched Largest Financial Aid Programme: CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

PTI govt launched largest financial aid programme: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government had launched the largest financial aid programme for the people.

He said that an amount of Rs7.87 billion had been distributed in more than 656,000 deserving families under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Package and Ehsaas Programme.

A most transparent aid distribution system has been devised to help the needy, he added. Such programmes were launched in the past for personal projection and rights of the needy were usurped by an undue distribution of resources, the CM added.

