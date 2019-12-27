PTI govt launched various programmes for welfare of people: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that caring for the indigent strata of the society was the real duty of the government

While addressing the cheques distribution ceremony at Jamia Masjid Muhammadi Sodiwal here on Friday, he said that it was worthwhile that PTI government had cared for the most neglected and disfranchised segments of the society and launched different programme for their welfare.

The Punjab government has doled out Rs 12 billion so that the needy could start their small-scale businesses through interest-free loans.

The government is working for the protection of rights of the needy because helping them is a noble cause, he added.

He said that the Punjab government had also started CM 'Honarmand Naujawan' programme to train one lac children with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion during the current fiscal year. Under this programme, one lac more children will be given skills- based education every year so that they could find suitable employment in local industries, he added.

Later, the minister distributed cheques among the needy people. Meanwhile, the minister visited Government Abdul Raheem Memorial Hospital Sodiwal and inspected medical facilities there.

Talking to the patients and their attendants, Mian Aslam Iqbal assured that medical facilities were being improved in the hospitals and asked the doctors to leave no stone unturned in serving the ailing humanity.