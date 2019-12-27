UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Launched Various Programmes For Welfare Of People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

PTI govt launched various programmes for welfare of people: Minister

Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that caring for the indigent strata of the society was the real duty of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that caring for the indigent strata of the society was the real duty of the government.

While addressing the cheques distribution ceremony at Jamia Masjid Muhammadi Sodiwal here on Friday, he said that it was worthwhile that PTI government had cared for the most neglected and disfranchised segments of the society and launched different programme for their welfare.

The Punjab government has doled out Rs 12 billion so that the needy could start their small-scale businesses through interest-free loans.

The government is working for the protection of rights of the needy because helping them is a noble cause, he added.

He said that the Punjab government had also started CM 'Honarmand Naujawan' programme to train one lac children with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion during the current fiscal year. Under this programme, one lac more children will be given skills- based education every year so that they could find suitable employment in local industries, he added.

Later, the minister distributed cheques among the needy people. Meanwhile, the minister visited Government Abdul Raheem Memorial Hospital Sodiwal and inspected medical facilities there.

Talking to the patients and their attendants, Mian Aslam Iqbal assured that medical facilities were being improved in the hospitals and asked the doctors to leave no stone unturned in serving the ailing humanity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Mosque Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps to improve irrigation s ..

2 minutes ago

Empty Liaquat Bagh shows people rejected 'save cor ..

2 minutes ago

Alpine skiing: Men's World Cup downhill results

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,300kg meat, seals ..

2 minutes ago

Annual zakat fund increased to 6b in Punjab, Punja ..

7 minutes ago

PTI leadership to overcome present challenges with ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.