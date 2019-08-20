PTI govt leaping forward on fulfillment of commitments

After waging a valiant struggle against political and economic odds as well as corruption, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government during last one year initiated number of measures for fulfillment of promises enlisted in its election manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):After waging a valiant struggle against political and economic odds as well as corruption, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government during last one year initiated number of measures for fulfillment of promises enlisted in its election manifesto.

In a brief overview of one year performance for the participants of a ceremony held here for this purpose, it was informed that the government took on number of initiatives in housing, health, education, tourism sectors and revival of economy and regional and international peace.

"When the PTI government took over it faced the gigantic challenge of reviving economy as well as fulfillment of promises made to the people for their welfare, during the party's election campaign," mentioned the overview presented on Pakistan Television.

The government was facing deficit of payment and the issue was tackled prudently that restored the confidence of local and international financial institutions.

Pakistan was facing alienation amongst comity of nation when the government took the seat. But today, she is successful in highlighting the core issue of Kashmir at international forums like United Nations and Organization of Islamic Countries.

"Today, Pakistan is seen with respect by Washington and countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Pakistan has been acknowledged as key stakeholder in Afghan peace process and Kashmir issue is once again in the limelight," the report stated.

Strengthening Federal Board of Revenue and tax collection system, relief for poor people, bringing tribal people into mainstream, Naya Pakistan Housing Project, promotion of tourism and employment generation were mentioned as other initiatives of the government in the report.

The government during last one year also focused on establishment of tourism centers, simplification of visa regime, clean and green Pakistan program, tax reforms, self-sufficiency and measures to prevent money laundering and corruption.

The other initiatives included reforms in education and health sector, issuance of Sehat Insaaf Cards, easy loans for youth and Kamyab Jawan Program, effective accountability process, recouping encroached land and Ehsas program for the needy segments of society.

The government is confident that measures initiated during first year will start bearing fruit shortly and besides putting economy on sound footing, it would also be successful in achieving the targets set for its five years tenure in office.