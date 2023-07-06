Open Menu

PTI Govt Left Biggest Trade Deficit In Country's History, Damaged Economy: Bilal Kiyani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani Thursday lashed out at the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for damaging the economic sector and left biggest trade deficit in the country's history.

"PTI government brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy but the PDM-led government saved it from the default", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He further blamed that the political instability created by chairman PTI has also caused irreparable damage to the country's economy adding that the economy is in dire need of reforms which will be directly related to political stability as well.

Replying to a question, he replied that we need to learn from our past mistakes and devise medium and long-term policies to improve the economy, adding, economic indicators are constantly improving after the signing of the staff-level agreement with the IMF.

The trust of domestic as well as foreign investors in Pakistan's economy will now enhance, he said, adding, the IMF agreement will also open the door to external financing, including funding from bilateral and multilateral institutions and individual investors.

IMF deal was the need of the hour, he said, adding, the conspiracies of some inimical forces did not succeed and that it was very important for Pakistan to get the IMF program as it will help achieve financial discipline.

