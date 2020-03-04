UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Made Record Legislation In Short Time: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that record legislation had been made in the public interest during the last one-and-a-half-years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that record legislation had been made in the public interest during the last one-and-a-half-years.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the PTI government started departmental reforms process from the day first and it was strenuously working to rectify drawbacks spanning over many decades.

He criticised the past governments and said that they made legislation for the sake of their personal interests and ignored the public interest.

He said that past rulers bankrupted and devastated the institutions and they wereresponsible for existing drawbacks of the system.

