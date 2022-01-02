PTI govt makes positive reforms in health, education, forestry: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made positive reforms in health, education, forestry and agriculture, communications, industry, police and other sectors so that the people in all respects would be benefited from such reforms.

He said this while addressing a function here.

The provincial minister said that the government was working on a change agenda across the country, adding that development and prosperity of the nation was among its priorities.

Corruption will not be tolerated, he said, adding "The promises we have made to the people are being gradually implemented." PTI has taken positive steps for the welfare of the people since 2013, BRT Peshawar, billion Tree Afforestation, Health Insaf Card, Rashan Card. He also paid attention to other standard welfare schemes and left no stone unturned in providing quality services to the people. He directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to the development works and cleanliness of Peshawar city and make it beautiful so that people can have better facilitation.