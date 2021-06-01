UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Makes Serious Efforts To Control Environmental Pollution: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan on Tuesday said the PTI government had made serious efforts to control environmental pollution in the country.

In his statement, the minister said that everyone must ensure barriers for the factors that were causing pollution particularly emission of toxic fumes from chimneys and transport system which polluting the environment badly.

He said that while the whole world was worried about global environmental problems, Pakistan was also facing similar problems.

He mentioned that it was a matter of great pride that due to Pakistan's stable policy, the international community had given environmental leadership to Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that for the first time Pakistan has the honor of hosting in the environment day.

The Minister further said that Pakistan had a wonderful opportunity to highlight its billion Tree, Clean Green Pakistan, Electrical Vehicle Policy, National Parks and Green Jobs projects during hosting the environment day.

Muhammad Rizwan said, "I directed the Secretary Environment to write letters to all the provincial departments to observe Environment Week from June 1st to 7th.

He also appealed to the people to educate youth, especially the younger generation about the prevention ofpollution in order to eradicate all kinds of pollution in the environment so that a green and prosperous Pakistancould flourish.

