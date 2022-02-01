PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is making efforts for judicial and police reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is making efforts for judicial and police reforms. We have achieved success in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa after introducing police reforms, he said while talking to a private television channel. The work is in progress regarding police reforms for the people of Punjab, he added. The incumbent government, he said has prepared legislation for improving national institutions.

He said the Parliamentary forum has been utilized for all type of legislation. In reply to a question about slow pace of progress in judicial system, he said it is the responsibility of every government to provide facilities to all institutions including judiciary so that performance could be achieved in a proper manner.

To another question, he said establishment, judiciary and the government have coordination for development and progress of the country. Commenting on role of Opposition regarding judiciary, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in attacking the national institutions including judiciary. He said the PTI leadership and the members before coming into power had launched a massive campaign for freedom of judiciary.