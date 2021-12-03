PTI govt making efforts to strengthen economy: Senator Auon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Auon Abbas on Friday said that government was making efforts in every sector to strengthen economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Auon Abbas on Friday said that government was making efforts in every sector to strengthen economy of the country.

COVID 19, and increase in petroleum products had created problems for many countries including Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The world developed nations had appreciated the policies of the incumbent government for best handling of coronavirus, he said.

During the period of last three years, he said the PTI government has made improvement in exports, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Replying to a question, he said globally, the coal and petroleum prices were moving downward and stability in their prices would have positive impact on the country's economy.

Commenting on Opposition's refusal to attend session on security committee, he said Opposition parties should attend the briefing in the national interest.