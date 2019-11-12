PTI govt making efforts to strengthen national institutions: Kanwal Shauzab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the incumbent government was striving hard to strengthen the national institutions despite the challenges created by the previous government

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI after coming into power took comprehensive measures for improving the living standards of people, adding that its policies would safe the country from possible economic default.

She said that it was unfortunate to see that the opposition could not digest the PTI government's effective initiatives put in place for the welfare of the people, adding that the opposition was busy in creating hurdles in the way of prosperity and development of the country.

"PTI government is determined to rid the country of corruption at any cost, besides steering it out of all crises, the government is striving to strengthen the democracy, parliament and other national institutions", she said.

She further mentioned PTI was a peace loving party and providing all possible facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad.

She said the court had granted Nawaz Sharif bail for eight weeks on the humanitarian ground and the incumbent government always respected the courts' verdicts.