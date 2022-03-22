UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Making Policies In National Interest: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government since its inception had been making policies in the national interest

The government had adopted an independent foreign policy and Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected the country's true image around the world, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PM Imran Khan, he said, had raised the issues of Islamophobia and ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at the United Nations.

He said the last regimes of both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not frame adopt comprehensive policies as their leaders kept their personal interest in view.

He said now the world had commended the role of Pakistan for peace and stability in Afghanistan, besides its efforts in the war against terror.

To a question about the opposition's no-confidence motion, Shibli said both the PPP and the PML-N and their partners would face defeat and all the coalition partners of PTI were fully intact. The two opposition parties were known for horse trading, while the PTI leadership had always discouraged such practices, he added.

