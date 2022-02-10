UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Making Progress In Every Sector To Facilitate General Public: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making progress in every sector to facilitate the general public

It was constructing roads in different parts of the country at less cost to provide better traveling facility to people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

On the other hand, he said, the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regime spent a huge amount on roads and looted the major chunk of the tax payers money through kick backs.

Farrukh said the opposition was trying to topple the PTI government through long marches and other political gimmicks.

But their all such attempts were deemed to fail as they could not develop consensus on the no-confidence move.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was found involved in corruption and money laundering, he added.

To a question about the PTI government's performance, the minister said it had constructed some 1,700 kilometer long roads during the period of three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had awarded the ministries for showing good performance. It would promote a culture of healthy competition among the government departments and ministries to improve their public service delivery, he added.

Lauding the efforts of Information Ministry, he said, "We have digitized different departments to achieve speedy progress."

