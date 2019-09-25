Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that Pakistani government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was making all out sincere efforts to advocate the case of Kashmiris at all forums through effective diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that Pakistani government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was making all out sincere efforts to advocate the case of Kashmiris at all forums through effective diplomacy.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal Javed said Incumbent government will never compromise on Kashmir cause and will never back down from the resolve of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan's stance is clear that we believe in resolving Kashmir dispute politically.

The world is looking for the address of PM Imran Khan at UNGA and acknowledges that Pakistan is aggressively defending the case of Kashmiri people, he added.

Indian policies in Kashmir are being criticized by different countries as well, he said, adding, no Kashmiri will ever accept the abrogation of Kashmir's autonomy and India's aggression is fueling Kashmiris resistance.

Kashmir is the top priority agenda of Pakistani government , senator says.

President Trump has once again offered his mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and it is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that Trump has offered his mediation in Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister is highlighting Kashmir issue at every international fora and Pakistan is determined to raise the voice of the people of Kashmir and expose Indian brutalities at international front.

The focus of the meetings is to highlight humanitarian crises emerged after scraping special status of Kashmir, he said.

The world powers have failed to take any step to rescue the people of Kashmir, he regretted.

Pakistani and international media is playing a responsible role in highlighting Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

I am hopeful that PM Imran Khan will convince the world that Kashmir is nuclear flashpoint and without solution to this issue peace in the region cannot be dreamed.

The address of Imran Khan at UNGA will be vital as he will highlight Indian unilateral decision of abolishing special status of Kashmir and human rights violation by imposing strict curfew since days.

He said all the parliamentarians and political representatives despite of political differences are united and conveyed our unity message to India for resolve of Kahsmir issue.

The nation, political parties, military and civil leadership are on the same page regarding Kashmir issue. It is the need of time that all the political parties should support the government in effectively highlighting Kashmir issues, he added.

He urged that the worst humanitarian situation in the Indian Administered Jammu & Kashmir requires urgent attention of the Human Rights Council and human rights mechanisms.

Faisal Javed said Sincere and honest PM is determined to sensitize the international community and expose worst human rights violation committed by India .Post curfew situation in the valley.

The PTI-led government has taken corrective measures to sensitize the world on Kashmir issue. Narendra Modi has committed a "strategic blunder" by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

He said it is also appreciable that Pakistani nation is highly enthusiastic towards Kashmir cause.

Pakistan will have to take more aggressive measures to rescue the people of Kashmir. India has failed in its efforts to suppress voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force.