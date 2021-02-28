UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Making Sincere Efforts To Serve People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

PTI govt making sincere efforts to serve people

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making sincere efforts towards public welfare and strengthening health, education and social institutions.

He said this while addressing a function in Hangu Doaba district. The special assistant said that the mission was to provide basic facilities to the people for which all resources were being utilized and provide basic necessities to the people of PK-69.

He said that work was underway on up-gradation of schools, construction of roads, solar system, supply of gas and electricity, rescue 1122, paving of streets and drains and paving of other projects besides provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Effective measures were also being taken for this and the promises made to the people were being gradually implemented, he said, adding cooperation of the people in that regard was also essential so they should also play their effective role in the completion of all development projects.

