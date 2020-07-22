UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Most Transparent In Country's History: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PTI govt most transparent in country's history: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was the most transparent in the history of the country.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister asserted that no corruption scandal had surfaced against the government during the last two years.

He said the dual faces of those elements, who used politics as their business, had been fully exposed to the people. The opposition parties had made record corruption in their tenure and, now, they were striving for the protection of their interest, he maintained.

The CM further stated that defeat was fate of those who rallied against the development of the country and they would have to face defeat in future as well. The people had already rejected the opposition and it would face the same fate in future, he added.

He pointed out that opposition was facing chaos and unrest in its folds. The CM asserted that all means of plunder had been blocked now and negative politics of the opposition was rapidly meeting its logical end.

The PTI government had turned the directions of resources towards the welfare of the people while the opposition had no agenda except to confab.

