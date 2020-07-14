UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Mulling Over Five-year, Ten-year Agricultural Projects: Agri Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:56 PM

PTI govt mulling over five-year, ten-year agricultural projects: Agri Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan Tuesday said the PTI government was working on five years and 10-year developmental projects in the agriculture sector

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan Tuesday said the PTI government was working on five years and 10-year developmental projects in the agriculture sector.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared national emergency in the agriculture sector and vowed to spend Rs 309 billion for revival of the sector, he said while addressing a ceremony held here at the Agriculture department.

He recalled that during 70-year history of the country only Rs 44 billion were spent while the PTI government declared an emergency in the sector and spent Rs 95 billion in a very short span, adding that 75 percent population of the country was depending on agriculture.

He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the PM's emergency plan initiated various projects including Rural poultry, construction of 75000 water courses, construction of canals, cultivation on barren lands under national program for soil conservation, increase in production of wheat, sugar cane and other crops.

He said that such projects would surely give positive returns to the people attached with the agriculture sector and the government as well. He said farmers and local landowners should have to take advantage of the government's initiatives in the agriculture sector and remain in contact with district officers of the agriculture department for future projects.

On the occasion the Minister appreciated the performance of the district agriculture department in overcoming the invasion of locust swarms and containing their damages.

Agriculture Secretary Dr Israr, DG Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal, DC Kohat Abdur Rehman and all district officers were present on the occasion.

The minister also handed over appreciation certificates and keys of motorbikes to officials of the agriculture department in fight against locust swarms.

