PTI Govt Mulling Over Reforms In LG Deptts: Minister Akbar Ayub

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

PTI govt mulling over reforms in LG deptts: Minister Akbar Ayub

Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Monday said PTI government is introducing reforms in local government institutions to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Monday said PTI government is introducing reforms in local government institutions to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep.

During his visit to City District Government office here, he said to soon start monitoring of local government ongoing projects and review pace of work, adding that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems of masses without any delay.

On the occasion, Director General City District Government Mian Shafiq ur Rehman briefed the minister about the assets of city district government and the annual revenue from these.

He informed that 600 kanal of land has been identified out of Peshawar city for shifting of all the public transport terminals and the facilities to be made available there.

He also briefed the meeting about the colleges, vocational centres and fire brigade projects of the city government, adding that currently 33 vocational centres in the city are imparting vocational training to females to earn respectable jobs.

The DG said measures are being taken for renovation and rehabilitation of the City Wall, Tehsil Gor Ghatri and Ghanta Ghara while the first highest parking plaza in the city is being constructed in Namak Mandi and to be opened in December this year.

Referring to pollution in the city, he said that large digital screen has been installed in the city to measure the pollution level and take the measures accordingly.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Asif Khan and Arbab Wasim, Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat, AD Local Government Wahid ur Rehman and other officers.

