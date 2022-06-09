UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Named BISP As Ehsaas For Political Gains: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PTI govt named BISP as Ehsaas for political gains: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Thursday informed the Senate that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated the Ehsaas programme by changing the title-name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for political gains.

Replying to a calling attention notice of Senator Sania Nishtar, she said some Rs 77 million was spent to issue the new (BISP) cards in order to erase the name of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

The PTI government in fact played a political gimmick by renaming the BISP as Ehsaas, as it was scared of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's name, she added. The BISP's funds of Rs 30 billion were also diverted to the Ehsaas programme, the minister said.

Shazia Marri said the last Pakistan Peoples Party government had initiated the BISP purely for the poor segments of society, without any political considerations as all the stakeholders were taken on board.

The United Nations had also applauded the programme, she added.

Shazia Marri said during the last four years, inflation was increased under a conspiracy. More than 850,000 people were excluded from the BISP programme by the previous government with mollified intentions without any proper survey.

The present government, she added, received around 200,000 appeals of the beneficiaries, whose Names were excluded from the programme, she added.

The minister said the present government would not discontinue targeted subsidy. It was paying the target subsidy of Rs 28 billion to the people earning up to Rs 40,000 per month to save them from the impact of inflation, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Poor Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

45 minutes ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

3 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.