UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's Movement: Soomro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

PTI govt not afraid of opposition's movement: Soomro

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro said on Monday the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was not afraid of any movement by the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro said on Monday the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was not afraid of any movement by the opposition.

Talking to the media at a local hotel during the auction of Property Republic Motors Limited owned by the Ministry of Industries and Production, he said the incumbent government would not only complete its five year tenure but also come into power again for next tenure.

He said the government had no agenda to push the opposition against the wall, adding that the government was always ready to negotiate with the opposition.

Soomro said the federal government would achieve the target of Rs 100 billion from privatization of public sector property during the current financial year.

He said the process of privatization of State Life Insurance Corporation had started while the preliminary study to privatize the PESCO and HESCO power distribution companies was underway.

He said the current political situation would not affect the government's economic agenda.

The federal minister said that in the first phase of the auction of 24 properties owned by the federal government in different parts of the country, including Islamabad, ended today in Lahore and the government had earned Rs 1.07 billion.

He said the federal government had started its first phase of auction of government properties across the country from September 7.

Later, the federal government put Republic Motors Limited for auction with reserve price of Rs 5 billion in the provincial capital.

However, the auction of the property had to be postponed as no interested party came before for bidding.

The federal government had earlier auctioned the properties in Multan, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Nawabshah and Kaghan.

The auctioned properties would be transferred to the owners afterthe approval of the federal cabinet committee for privatization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hotel Rahim Yar Khan Nawabshah Price Vehari September Media From Government Cabinet Billion PESCO Opposition

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

18 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

34 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment ex ..

1 hour ago

Maryam lambasts PTI govt, NAB for not holding Asim ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad High Court directs AGPR to address pensi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.